Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FDX traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

