Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares comprises approximately 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $96.19. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,492. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

