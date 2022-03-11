Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $373,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $171.60. 159,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,601. The stock has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

