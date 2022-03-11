Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.