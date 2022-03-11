Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $455.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aemetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aemetis by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aemetis by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aemetis by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

