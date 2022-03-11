Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

MED stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,414. Medifast has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

