Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 24,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,370. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.