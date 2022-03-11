Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 24,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,370. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.