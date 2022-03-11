BitDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.72 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $630.78 million and $44.72 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.90 or 0.06584422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.94 or 1.00074601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041973 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

