iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 6.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after buying an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,204,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,620,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $155.33. 1,497,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

