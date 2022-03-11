DIGG (DIGG) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $32,604.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $29,029.13 or 0.74989256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.90 or 0.06584422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.94 or 1.00074601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041973 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

