Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce $187.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.80 million and the highest is $191.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $780.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $343.24. 8,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

