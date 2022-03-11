-$0.40 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,972,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,165,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 24,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

