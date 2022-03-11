Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.03 billion and the highest is $13.99 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $47.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $48.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $10.65 on Tuesday, reaching $388.80. 67,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.