Asset Management Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

