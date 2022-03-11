Exor Capital LLP Purchases 77,000 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 6.3% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned 1.97% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $87,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,779. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

