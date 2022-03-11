NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 72,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,892. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

