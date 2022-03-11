Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Drops By 93.3%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gafisa stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Gafisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
