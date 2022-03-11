Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Drops By 93.3%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gafisa stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.