EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 98.5% in February

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, associate in occupational studies degree and certain certificate programs. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

