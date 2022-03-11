Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $10.34 on Friday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

