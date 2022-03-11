Pirate Chain Trading Up 7.9% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $223.01 million and $995,980.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00402399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00097398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,778,325 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.