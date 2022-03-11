SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.