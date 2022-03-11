BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 219,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

