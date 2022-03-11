Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $80.32. 297,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,674. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

