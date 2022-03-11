Hush Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Hush has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $3,699.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

