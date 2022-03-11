MoonTrust Achieves Market Capitalization of $724,325.37 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $724,325.37 and approximately $2,024.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.98 or 0.06549071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.74 or 0.99886124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041818 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

