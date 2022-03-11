WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.56.

Shares of WSPOF stock remained flat at $$127.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

