Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,601. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

