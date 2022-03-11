Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,748. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 304.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after buying an additional 155,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

