Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 16,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,360. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

