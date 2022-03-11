BCS Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 247.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 1,856,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

