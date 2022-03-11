BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 16,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

