Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 83.6% in February

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

