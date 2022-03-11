Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Drops By 87.3%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

LFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.