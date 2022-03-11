AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Trading 3.9% Higher

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.94 and last traded at $77.84. Approximately 52,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 751,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,975,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.