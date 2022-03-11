FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,083. FAST Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,593,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

