BCS Wealth Management Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

