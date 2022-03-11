BCS Wealth Management Purchases 7,584 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.30 on Friday. 16,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

