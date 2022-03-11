Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $832.12 million and $62.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00184277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00026843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00365482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00054430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

