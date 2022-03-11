Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($74.37) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($74.00). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.37), with a volume of 388,508 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,676.
Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)
See Also
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.