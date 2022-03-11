Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($74.37) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($74.00). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.37), with a volume of 388,508 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,676.

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.