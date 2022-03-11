Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,305. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

