Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $306.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $225.61 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.