EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 34,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,124. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

