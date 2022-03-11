Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $81,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

