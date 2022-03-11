Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

