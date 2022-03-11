Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $214.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,714. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

