Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

