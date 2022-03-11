HealthInvest Partners AB Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Lannett comprises about 4.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Lannett were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,400 shares of company stock worth $116,889. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,847. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

