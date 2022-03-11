Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.18.

WOOF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,760. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

