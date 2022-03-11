Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.18.
WOOF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,760. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
