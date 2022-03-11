UBS Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 887,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,903,818. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.