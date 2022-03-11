UBS Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 887,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,903,818. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

