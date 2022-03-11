$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,762. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $176.40 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

